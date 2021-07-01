This photo taken on June 28, 2021 shows people passing a big display commemorating the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Communist Party of China, on the promenade along the Bund in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Meituan founder makes an appearance at Communist Party of China’s big centenary celebration amid antitrust probe
- The 42-year-old internet entrepreneur has kept a low profile after posting a thousand-year-old Chinese poem seen as a jab at the government
- Meituan is facing potential fines of up to US$700 million after it came under scrutiny for allegedly forcing merchants to sell exclusively on its platform
