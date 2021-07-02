Didi is being investigated by China’s cyberspace watchdog. Photo: AP
China’s cyberspace administration launches probe into ride-hailing giant Didi, two days after mega IPO
- Investigation by cyberspace watchdog comes hot on the heels of mega IPO in the US and as Beijing ups regulatory scrutiny of Big Tech
- Despite worsening geopolitical tensions between the US and China, Didi pulled in an astronomical number from investors
