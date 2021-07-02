Didi is being investigated by China’s cyberspace watchdog. Photo: AP Didi is being investigated by China’s cyberspace watchdog. Photo: AP
Didi is being investigated by China’s cyberspace watchdog. Photo: AP
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s cyberspace administration launches probe into ride-hailing giant Didi, two days after mega IPO

  • Investigation by cyberspace watchdog comes hot on the heels of mega IPO in the US and as Beijing ups regulatory scrutiny of Big Tech
  • Despite worsening geopolitical tensions between the US and China, Didi pulled in an astronomical number from investors

Topic |   China technology
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 9:18pm, 2 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Didi is being investigated by China’s cyberspace watchdog. Photo: AP Didi is being investigated by China’s cyberspace watchdog. Photo: AP
Didi is being investigated by China’s cyberspace watchdog. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE