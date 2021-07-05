A woman rides a bike past the Beijing headquarters of Didi Chuxing. Photo: Reuters
Didi cybersecurity review expected to set precedent for future ‘national security’ probes into data collection
- The Didi review is the first time Beijing has invoked national security in a Big Tech investigation, a move that could be precedent-setting, say analysts
- News of the investigation, coming two days after Didi’s IPO in New York, triggered a 5 per cent drop in its share price
Topic | Didi Chuxing
A woman rides a bike past the Beijing headquarters of Didi Chuxing. Photo: Reuters