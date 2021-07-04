A woman rides a Didi shared bicycle past the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
China takes Didi off app stores two days after Beijing announces cybersecurity review
- The Cyberspace Administration of China said the company had seriously violated data and privacy laws
- Recent moves by cyberspace administration comes hot on the heels of mega IPO in the US and as Beijing ups regulatory scrutiny of Big Tech
Topic | Didi Chuxing
