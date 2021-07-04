A woman rides a Didi shared bicycle past the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters A woman rides a Didi shared bicycle past the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
Didi Chuxing
China takes Didi off app stores two days after Beijing announces cybersecurity review

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China said the company had seriously violated data and privacy laws
  • Recent moves by cyberspace administration comes hot on the heels of mega IPO in the US and as Beijing ups regulatory scrutiny of Big Tech

Tracy Qu  and Zhou Xin

Updated: 10:21pm, 4 Jul, 2021

