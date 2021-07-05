A woman rides a Didi shared bicycle past the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China, in November 2020. Photo: Reuters
China launches cybersecurity review into more newly-listed firms following action against Didi Chuxing
- Latest move focuses on truck-hailing and online recruitment firms that were recently listed in the US
- Move comes hours after the powerful cyberspace administration agency ordered Didi Chuxing off the nation’s app stores
