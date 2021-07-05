Alibaba Group Holding has created a new life services division that covers digital mapping, online travel booking and food delivery. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba restructures operations to form life services division to take on Meituan
- The new division includes digital mapping platform AutoNavi, online travel business Fliggy, and local services platforms Ele.me and Koubei
- It is poised to ramp up competition with on-demand local services and food delivery giant Meituan
Topic | Alibaba
