Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, in Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
China’s antitrust watchdog to block Tencent’s merger of Huya and Douyu
- Tencent has failed to come up with sufficient remedies to meet SAMR requirements on giving up exclusive rights, according to sources familiar with the matter
- The internet giant recently withdrew the original merger application and refiled it to the SAMR
