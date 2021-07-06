An aerial view shows the headquarters of Chinese retailer Suning.com in Nanjing, capital of eastern Jiangsu province, on March 2, 2021. Photo: AFP An aerial view shows the headquarters of Chinese retailer Suning.com in Nanjing, capital of eastern Jiangsu province, on March 2, 2021. Photo: AFP
An aerial view shows the headquarters of Chinese retailer Suning.com in Nanjing, capital of eastern Jiangsu province, on March 2, 2021. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese tech giants bail out Suning.com with US$1.4 billion government-backed investment in the embattled retailer

  • The investment into the indebted retailer comes from a consortium led by the Jiangsu government and includes Alibaba, Xiaomi and TCL
  • The deal adds to the nearly 20 per cent stake already held by Alibaba, which is participating in its first deal since its antitrust fine in April

Topic |   China technology
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 10:58am, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view shows the headquarters of Chinese retailer Suning.com in Nanjing, capital of eastern Jiangsu province, on March 2, 2021. Photo: AFP An aerial view shows the headquarters of Chinese retailer Suning.com in Nanjing, capital of eastern Jiangsu province, on March 2, 2021. Photo: AFP
An aerial view shows the headquarters of Chinese retailer Suning.com in Nanjing, capital of eastern Jiangsu province, on March 2, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE