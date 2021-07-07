A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s patent fight with Verizon heads to court in Texas
- The jury trial, which starts this week, will determine whether Verizon infringes on three Huawei patents and whether Huawei infringes on two of Verizon’s
- The litigation is the first attempt from Huawei to recoup investments after being barred from US 5G networks on national security grounds, experts say
Topic | US-China tech war
A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters