Microsoft
Pentagon scraps US$10 billion JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft amid Amazon challenge

  • The Pentagon said it cancelled the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure (JEDI) contract to develop a new ‘mutli-cloud/multi-vendor’ contract
  • Amazon challenged the government’s deal with rival Microsoft on the grounds that former president Donald Trump was acting against the e-commerce giant

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:38am, 7 Jul, 2021

The Pentagon building in Washington. The Pentagon said on July 6 that it cancelled its Joint Enterprise defence Infrastructure (JEDI) contract with Microsoft that was being challenged by Amazon in favour of a new contract that would meet current needs. Photo: AFP
