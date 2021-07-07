The Pentagon building in Washington. The Pentagon said on July 6 that it cancelled its Joint Enterprise defence Infrastructure (JEDI) contract with Microsoft that was being challenged by Amazon in favour of a new contract that would meet current needs. Photo: AFP
Pentagon scraps US$10 billion JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft amid Amazon challenge
- The Pentagon said it cancelled the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure (JEDI) contract to develop a new ‘mutli-cloud/multi-vendor’ contract
- Amazon challenged the government’s deal with rival Microsoft on the grounds that former president Donald Trump was acting against the e-commerce giant
