A pedestrian passes the Didi Chuxing headquarters at night in Beijing, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Didi Chuxing’s mini app disappears from WeChat and Alipay for new users after Beijing orders it to halt new account registrations
- The company’s mini program no longer appears in searches by new users in China’s biggest super apps
- Didi had previously warned that the ban on new user registration will negatively impact revenues
Topic | Didi Chuxing
