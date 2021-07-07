A pedestrian passes the Didi Chuxing headquarters at night in Beijing, China. Photo: Bloomberg A pedestrian passes the Didi Chuxing headquarters at night in Beijing, China. Photo: Bloomberg
A pedestrian passes the Didi Chuxing headquarters at night in Beijing, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Didi Chuxing
Tech /  Big Tech

Didi Chuxing’s mini app disappears from WeChat and Alipay for new users after Beijing orders it to halt new account registrations

  • The company’s mini program no longer appears in searches by new users in China’s biggest super apps
  • Didi had previously warned that the ban on new user registration will negatively impact revenues

Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 4:31pm, 7 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian passes the Didi Chuxing headquarters at night in Beijing, China. Photo: Bloomberg A pedestrian passes the Didi Chuxing headquarters at night in Beijing, China. Photo: Bloomberg
A pedestrian passes the Didi Chuxing headquarters at night in Beijing, China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE