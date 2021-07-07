In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, staff members use their smartphones at a display from Chinese telecommunications firm China Mobile at the PT Expo in Beijing. Photo: AP In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, staff members use their smartphones at a display from Chinese telecommunications firm China Mobile at the PT Expo in Beijing. Photo: AP
In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, staff members use their smartphones at a display from Chinese telecommunications firm China Mobile at the PT Expo in Beijing. Photo: AP
Tech /  Big Tech

China semiconductors: China Mobile and Apple supplier Luxshare jump on chip investment frenzy

  • China Mobile official Liu Chunyang pledged to ‘catch up’ in chip design for Internet of Things (IoT) applications
  • Taiwan’s exports to mainland China in June surged 29 per cent from a year ago to US$16 billion, bolstered by strong exports of semiconductors

Topic |   China technology
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 7 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, staff members use their smartphones at a display from Chinese telecommunications firm China Mobile at the PT Expo in Beijing. Photo: AP In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, staff members use their smartphones at a display from Chinese telecommunications firm China Mobile at the PT Expo in Beijing. Photo: AP
In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, staff members use their smartphones at a display from Chinese telecommunications firm China Mobile at the PT Expo in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE