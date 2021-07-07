Technicians work in the final inspection line of German carmaker Volkswagen's electric ID. 3 car in Dresden, Germany, on June 8, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Huawei, Volkswagen supplier enter 4G licensing deal as US sanctions-hit telecoms giant widens business
- Huawei has agreed to license its 4G mobile technology to an undisclosed supplier of German carmaker Volkswagen
- The company expects its technology to be deployed in more than 30 million Volkswagen vehicles with wireless connectivity
