A 300 millimetre silicon wafer, with 22-nanometre chips, in the semiconductor production clean rooms at the Globalfoundries fabrication (fab) plant in Dresden, Germany, on February 11. Photo: Bloomberg
UK probes Chinese takeover of Newport Wafer Fab, the country’s biggest chip plant
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he asked the country’s national security adviser to look into Nexperia’s acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab
- Dutch chip maker Nexperia was acquired by China’s Wingtech Technology in 2018
Topic | Semiconductors
