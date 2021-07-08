A 300 millimetre silicon wafer, with 22-nanometre chips, in the semiconductor production clean rooms at the Globalfoundries fabrication (fab) plant in Dresden, Germany, on February 11. Photo: Bloomberg A 300 millimetre silicon wafer, with 22-nanometre chips, in the semiconductor production clean rooms at the Globalfoundries fabrication (fab) plant in Dresden, Germany, on February 11. Photo: Bloomberg
UK probes Chinese takeover of Newport Wafer Fab, the country’s biggest chip plant

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he asked the country’s national security adviser to look into Nexperia’s acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab
  • Dutch chip maker Nexperia was acquired by China’s Wingtech Technology in 2018

Updated: 10:04am, 8 Jul, 2021

