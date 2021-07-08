The logo of Google Play displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, on September 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Google app store faces lawsuit from 36 states and Washington
- Attorneys general for 36 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit targeting Google Play and its cut of app revenues
- The complaint echoes similar arguments made against Apple, but it marks the fourth major antitrust suit filed against Google since October
Topic | Google
The logo of Google Play displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, on September 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters