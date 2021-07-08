The logo of Google Play displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, on September 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters The logo of Google Play displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, on September 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
The logo of Google Play displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, on September 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Google
Tech /  Big Tech

Google app store faces lawsuit from 36 states and Washington

  • Attorneys general for 36 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit targeting Google Play and its cut of app revenues
  • The complaint echoes similar arguments made against Apple, but it marks the fourth major antitrust suit filed against Google since October

Topic |   Google
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:57am, 8 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The logo of Google Play displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, on September 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters The logo of Google Play displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, on September 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
The logo of Google Play displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, on September 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE