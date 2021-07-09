Amazon.com’s action against Shenzhen Youkeshu Technology Co is expected to result in a 40 to 60 per cent drop in the company’s first-half sales. Photo: Shutterstock Amazon.com’s action against Shenzhen Youkeshu Technology Co is expected to result in a 40 to 60 per cent drop in the company’s first-half sales. Photo: Shutterstock
Amazon.com’s action against Shenzhen Youkeshu Technology Co is expected to result in a 40 to 60 per cent drop in the company’s first-half sales. Photo: Shutterstock
Amazon
Tech /  Big Tech

One of the largest ‘Made in China, sold on Amazon’ companies had 340 stores closed, US$20 million in funds frozen amid crackdown

  • Stores run by Shenzhen Youkeshu Technology were shut down for allegedly violating Amazon’s rules
  • The affected stores made up 30 per cent of Youkeshu’s total retail presence on the e-commerce platform

Topic |   Amazon
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 1:30am, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Amazon.com’s action against Shenzhen Youkeshu Technology Co is expected to result in a 40 to 60 per cent drop in the company’s first-half sales. Photo: Shutterstock Amazon.com’s action against Shenzhen Youkeshu Technology Co is expected to result in a 40 to 60 per cent drop in the company’s first-half sales. Photo: Shutterstock
Amazon.com’s action against Shenzhen Youkeshu Technology Co is expected to result in a 40 to 60 per cent drop in the company’s first-half sales. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE