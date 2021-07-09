A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Facebook ‘misplaced’ important rule exception on discussing dangerous individuals, says oversight board
- The lost rule was said to have allowed for the discussion of people or organisations deemed dangerous when centred around conditions of confinement
- The oversight board had overturned the removal of an Instagram post about the solitary confinement of Abdullah Ocalan, of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party
Topic | Facebook
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters