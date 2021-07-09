The app of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen on a mobile phone in front of the company’s logo in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters
China’s Big Tech crackdown: How an obscure office in Beijing’s cybersecurity administration has struck fear into the country’s tech giants
- The Didi move, the first time Beijing publicly launched a probe into a tech company on national security grounds, triggered a global sell-off in Chinese tech stocks
- While the Cyber Security Review Office remains opaque, there is little doubt it will play a significant role in supervising China’s internet industry
China technology
