Two masked men on their smartphones at the Ditan Park in Beijing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Photo: AP Two masked men on their smartphones at the Ditan Park in Beijing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Photo: AP
Two masked men on their smartphones at the Ditan Park in Beijing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Photo: AP
IPO
Tech /  Big Tech

Beijing tightens grip on China tech with proposal for cybersecurity reviews on all foreign public listings

  • Platform operators that have collected personal information from at least 1 million users must apply for a review by the Cybersecurity Review Office
  • The draft regulations also cover data security risks involving foreign powers, with reviews assessing the risks of data being transferred abroad illegally

Topic |   IPO
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 4:07pm, 10 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Two masked men on their smartphones at the Ditan Park in Beijing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Photo: AP Two masked men on their smartphones at the Ditan Park in Beijing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Photo: AP
Two masked men on their smartphones at the Ditan Park in Beijing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE