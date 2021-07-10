Two masked men on their smartphones at the Ditan Park in Beijing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Photo: AP
Beijing tightens grip on China tech with proposal for cybersecurity reviews on all foreign public listings
- Platform operators that have collected personal information from at least 1 million users must apply for a review by the Cybersecurity Review Office
- The draft regulations also cover data security risks involving foreign powers, with reviews assessing the risks of data being transferred abroad illegally
Topic | IPO
