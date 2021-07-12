A staff member wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is seen at a booth Tencent at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters A staff member wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is seen at a booth Tencent at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
China antitrust: Tencent Music will have to give up music label exclusivity, sources say

  • The penalty is the culmination of an investigation by China’s market regulator, the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR)
  • On Saturday, SAMR said it would block Tencent’s plan to merge the country’s two largest video game streaming sites

Reuters
Updated: 2:28pm, 12 Jul, 2021

