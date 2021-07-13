The logo of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies is pictured next to a statue on top of a building in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters The logo of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies is pictured next to a statue on top of a building in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Huawei and Verizon settle patent lawsuits mid-trial without disclosing terms

  • A week after the a jury trial started in Texas, the telecoms giants announced they had settled disagreements over licensing terms for network technology
  • The companies did not disclose the terms of the agreement, making it difficult to gauge who is coming out ahead

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:02am, 13 Jul, 2021

