The logo of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies is pictured next to a statue on top of a building in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Huawei and Verizon settle patent lawsuits mid-trial without disclosing terms
- A week after the a jury trial started in Texas, the telecoms giants announced they had settled disagreements over licensing terms for network technology
- The companies did not disclose the terms of the agreement, making it difficult to gauge who is coming out ahead
