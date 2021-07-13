Elon Musk is known for his online personality and frequent use of social media. Photo: AP
Elon Musk admits he uses his sense of humour to get free press for Tesla
- The Tesla CEO testified under oath during a trial over the electric carmaker’s controversial 2016 acquisition of Solar City
- Musk is known for his frequent use of social media, most recently tweeting praise for China’s economic development and infrastructure
Topic | Tesla
Elon Musk is known for his online personality and frequent use of social media. Photo: AP