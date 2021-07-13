A JD.com company sign is seen at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo (AWE) in Shanghai, China March 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to increase employee pay by 14 per cent over next two years
- JD.com said in a WeChat post that it will increase employee annual salaries to the equivalent of 16-months pay by July 2023 from the current 14-months
- Average wages in China increased 4.3 per cent in 2020, but growth accelerated to 12.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 thanks to a relatively low base a year earlier
