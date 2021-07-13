China imported more than 310 billion semiconductor devices in the first half of this year, up 29 per cent from a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s chip imports soar in June as manufacturers build up supply amid global shortage
- China imported 51.9 billion semiconductor devices in June, the third-biggest volume in a single month after March and April
- The country spent a total of US$38 billion on chip imports in June
Topic | Semiconductors
