China imported more than 310 billion semiconductor devices in the first half of this year, up 29 per cent from a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock China imported more than 310 billion semiconductor devices in the first half of this year, up 29 per cent from a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s chip imports soar in June as manufacturers build up supply amid global shortage

  • China imported 51.9 billion semiconductor devices in June, the third-biggest volume in a single month after March and April
  • The country spent a total of US$38 billion on chip imports in June

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 13 Jul, 2021

