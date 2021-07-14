Following multiple high-profile attacks from the Russian-linked hacking group REvil, US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to act against hackers in his country. Photo: AFP
Russian-linked hacking group REvil disappears from dark web after Biden warning
- Web pages and payment portals for the group behind high-profile attacks on JBS and Kaseya have disappeared, but it’s unclear if law enforcement was involved
- The outage comes days after US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to act against hackers in his country
Topic | Cybersecurity
