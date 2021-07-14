The Bilibili app download page on a smartphone in Hong Kong on March 23, 2021. Bilibili has become an increasingly important platform for China’s young video-streaming users. Photo: Bloomberg
Anime streaming site Bilibili goes down briefly, driving China’s Gen Z crazy on other social media
- Bilibili blamed server problems for a brief outage Tuesday night that had the platform’s young users speculating about the company on Weibo
- The video-streaming site, known for its anime offerings, has grown in influence with China’s Gen Z internet users as it pivots to become a YouTube-like platform
Topic | Bilibili
The Bilibili app download page on a smartphone in Hong Kong on March 23, 2021. Bilibili has become an increasingly important platform for China’s young video-streaming users. Photo: Bloomberg