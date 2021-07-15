People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw on September 27, 2013. Photo: Reuters People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw on September 27, 2013. Photo: Reuters
Twitter sees surge in government demands to remove content of reporters, with India submitting the most requests

  • Twitter said legal demands to remove content of journalists and news outlets were up 26 per cent in the second half of 2020
  • India, Turkey, Pakistan and Russia had the most removal requests, and India topped the US in information requests for the first time

Reuters
Updated: 10:11am, 15 Jul, 2021

