The Amazon app seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on July 13. Photo: Reuters The Amazon app seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on July 13. Photo: Reuters
The Amazon app seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on July 13. Photo: Reuters
Amazon
Tech /  Big Tech

Amazon sued by US product safety agency over liability for dangerous third-party items like sleepwear and hairdryers

  • The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is seeking to determine if Amazon is legally responsible for items sold through its Fulfillment by Amazon service
  • Amazon has argued it is not liable for third-party products and does not want product removals to be called a recall

Topic |   Amazon
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:46am, 15 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Amazon app seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on July 13. Photo: Reuters The Amazon app seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on July 13. Photo: Reuters
The Amazon app seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on July 13. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE