The Amazon app seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on July 13. Photo: Reuters
Amazon sued by US product safety agency over liability for dangerous third-party items like sleepwear and hairdryers
- The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is seeking to determine if Amazon is legally responsible for items sold through its Fulfillment by Amazon service
- Amazon has argued it is not liable for third-party products and does not want product removals to be called a recall
