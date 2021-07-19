A Tencent Games sign is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China July 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Beijing’s decision to block Tencent’s Douyu-Huya merger deal marks end of freewheeling internet era in China
- Decision to reject the Douyu-Huya merger, which would have created a video game streaming behemoth worth more than US$10 billion, sets a precedent
- Analysts say blocked merger may force Tencent to sell off its stake in one of the two streaming companies, given ongoing antitrust regulation risks
