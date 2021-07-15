Alibaba Group Holding headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Alibaba Group Holding headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba Group Holding headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba, Tencent move closer to cooperating in user services under Beijing’s antitrust pressure

  • Alibaba flagged the idea of launching a mini app for its Taobao Deals on Tencent’s WeChat, allowing merchants to use WeChat Pay
  • The two internet giants have built their empires via huge investments into various industries such as education, on-demand services and entertainment

Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 10:30pm, 15 Jul, 2021

