Alibaba Group Holding headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba, Tencent move closer to cooperating in user services under Beijing’s antitrust pressure
- Alibaba flagged the idea of launching a mini app for its Taobao Deals on Tencent’s WeChat, allowing merchants to use WeChat Pay
- The two internet giants have built their empires via huge investments into various industries such as education, on-demand services and entertainment
Topic | Alibaba
