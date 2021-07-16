Beyond Meat “Beyond Burger” patties made from plant-based substitutes for meat products sit on a shelf for sale on November 15, 2019, in New York City. Photo: AFP
Beyond Meat opens JD.com store in e-commerce push to entice meat substitute-averse Chinese consumers
- Beyond Meat is moving into retail with JD.com in China, where its products have mostly been available through Starbucks, Yum China and Alibaba’s Freshippo
- As companies increasingly invest in plant-based meats in China, consumers remain wary over food safety and taste
