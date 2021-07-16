The Intel logo displayed outside of company headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on January 16, 2014. The chip giant is reportedly in talks to buy GlobalFoundries, currently owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment. Photo: AFP
Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for US$30 billion as it looks to expand advanced chip manufacturing, report says
- The talks do not appear to directly involve GlobalFoundries, which is owned by an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, WSJ reported
- Intel is one of the last semiconductor companies that still designs and manufactures its own chips
