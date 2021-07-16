A Xiaomi 5G smartphone on display in Barcelona, Spain, on January 13, 2020. Xiaomi surpassed Apple in shipments for the first time in the second quarter to become the world’s second-largest smartphone brand. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiaomi surpasses Apple for the first time, becoming the world’s No 2 smartphone vendor as Huawei recedes
- Xiaomi made up 17 per cent of global smartphone shipments in the second quarter, behind Samsung’s 19 per cent and ahead of Apple’s 14 per cent
- Huawei fell out of the top five, as rival Chinese brands Oppo and Vivo took 10 per cent of the market
