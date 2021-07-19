A 5G cellphone tower is seen on a street in Beijing on April 7, 2020. Huawei and ZTE won the right to build the vast majority of new 5G towers for China Mobile and China Broadcasting Network, 400,000 of which will be built this year. Photo: AFP
Huawei wins 60 per cent of China Mobile’s 5G network in show of confidence for beleaguered telecoms equipment maker
- Huawei and ZTE together won roughly 90 per cent of 5G base station supply contracts for China Mobile and China Broadcasting Network despite US sanctions
- Ericsson and Nokia were awarded small slivers of the network build-outs, signalling continuing challenges for foreign telecoms equipment suppliers in China
