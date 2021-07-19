Visitors check out chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup’s stand during the China International Semiconductor Expo held in Shanghai on October 14, 2020. Photo: VCG via Getty Images Visitors check out chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup’s stand during the China International Semiconductor Expo held in Shanghai on October 14, 2020. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Debt-saddled Tsinghua Unigroup to turn from top buyer to big seller of semiconductor assets

  • Tsinghua Unigroup moved a step closer to a restructuring after a creditor asked a Beijing court to start bankruptcy proceedings against the company
  • It will need to sell assets to pay off about US$30.8 billion in total liabilities

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:15pm, 19 Jul, 2021

