Alibaba Group Holding remains one of China’s most attractive employers to students with majors in business, engineering, natural sciences and even humanities, according to a recent survey. Photo: Reuters
E-commerce giant Alibaba kicks off ‘largest ever’ recruitment drive for new graduates
- Alibaba’s latest recruitment drive opens up new positions in the company and at its major units like Ant Group, Cainiao and Alibaba Health
- Hi-tech jobs on offer include those in the fields of computer engineering, data science, blockchain and security engineering
