Alibaba Group Holding remains one of China’s most attractive employers to students with majors in business, engineering, natural sciences and even humanities, according to a recent survey. Photo: Reuters Alibaba Group Holding remains one of China’s most attractive employers to students with majors in business, engineering, natural sciences and even humanities, according to a recent survey. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba Group Holding remains one of China’s most attractive employers to students with majors in business, engineering, natural sciences and even humanities, according to a recent survey. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

E-commerce giant Alibaba kicks off ‘largest ever’ recruitment drive for new graduates

  • Alibaba’s latest recruitment drive opens up new positions in the company and at its major units like Ant Group, Cainiao and Alibaba Health
  • Hi-tech jobs on offer include those in the fields of computer engineering, data science, blockchain and security engineering

Topic |   Alibaba
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 9:30pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Alibaba Group Holding remains one of China’s most attractive employers to students with majors in business, engineering, natural sciences and even humanities, according to a recent survey. Photo: Reuters Alibaba Group Holding remains one of China’s most attractive employers to students with majors in business, engineering, natural sciences and even humanities, according to a recent survey. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba Group Holding remains one of China’s most attractive employers to students with majors in business, engineering, natural sciences and even humanities, according to a recent survey. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE