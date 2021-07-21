Alibaba founder Jack Ma arrives for the Tech for Good summit in Paris on May 15, 2019. While keeping a low profile in recent months, Ma donated more than any other Chinese entrepreneur in 2020. Photo: AP Alibaba founder Jack Ma arrives for the Tech for Good summit in Paris on May 15, 2019. While keeping a low profile in recent months, Ma donated more than any other Chinese entrepreneur in 2020. Photo: AP
Alibaba founder Jack Ma arrives for the Tech for Good summit in Paris on May 15, 2019. While keeping a low profile in recent months, Ma donated more than any other Chinese entrepreneur in 2020. Photo: AP
Forbes China names Alibaba founder Jack Ma country’s most generous entrepreneur in 2020, as tech giants top charity list

  • Jack Ma donated nearly US$500 million in 2020, a year that ended with his companies Alibaba and Ant Group facing mounting regulatory pressure from Beijing
  • Tencent founder Pony Ma and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming also made the top five, with China’s tech industry becoming the most charitable for the year

Tracy Qu in Hong Kong and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 21 Jul, 2021

