Alibaba founder Jack Ma arrives for the Tech for Good summit in Paris on May 15, 2019. While keeping a low profile in recent months, Ma donated more than any other Chinese entrepreneur in 2020. Photo: AP
Forbes China names Alibaba founder Jack Ma country’s most generous entrepreneur in 2020, as tech giants top charity list
- Jack Ma donated nearly US$500 million in 2020, a year that ended with his companies Alibaba and Ant Group facing mounting regulatory pressure from Beijing
- Tencent founder Pony Ma and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming also made the top five, with China’s tech industry becoming the most charitable for the year
Topic | Jack Ma
Alibaba founder Jack Ma arrives for the Tech for Good summit in Paris on May 15, 2019. While keeping a low profile in recent months, Ma donated more than any other Chinese entrepreneur in 2020. Photo: AP