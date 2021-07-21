The Foxconn logo seen at its headquarters in Taipei on January 31, 2019. The iPhone maker put workers at two of its plants in Zhengzhou on leave on Wednesday amid the worst flooding the city has seen in a century. Photo: AFP
Apple supplier Foxconn puts Zhengzhou workers on leave amid worst flooding in Henan province in a century
- Tens of thousands of workers at two Foxconn facilities in Zhengzhou were told not to show up to work, but largest plant remained open
- Dubbed iPhone City, the Henan capital has already seen several deaths and catastrophic damage from flooding caused by record rainfall
