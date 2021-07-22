Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 conference at the Washington Convention Center on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk said on July 21 that his space exploration company owns bitcoin and that his electric car company Tesla would likely accept it as payment again when it uses more clean energy. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk says SpaceX owns bitcoin and Tesla may resume accepting the cryptocurrency when it’s more energy efficient
- SpaceX founder Elon Musk said his rocket company owns bitcoin, sending the value past US$32,000
- During ‘The B Word’ conference, Musk also said his electric car company Tesla would resume accepting bitcoin when mining uses more renewable energy
