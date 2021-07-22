The entire semiconductor industry is cranking up investments to meet growing demand for chips around the world. Photo: Reuters
Texas Instruments, one of world’s largest chip makers, worries industry will make too many semiconductors
- Amid a surge in investment to expand production capacity, chip makers fear profits will take a hit when global demand subsides
- Analysts question whether chip makers are seeing the first signs of a slowdown in the notoriously cyclical industry
Topic | Semiconductors
The entire semiconductor industry is cranking up investments to meet growing demand for chips around the world. Photo: Reuters