The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is trying to get Amazon.com to take part in formal recalls of hundreds of thousands of products sold on the online shopping platform by third parties, but stored and shipped by the company. Photo: Agence France-Presse
‘Giant can of worms’: Amazon’s battle against product recalls is on
- The US Consumer Product Safety Commission seeks to compel Amazon to take part in formal recalls of defective products sold by merchants on its platform
- It also seeks a precedent-setting ruling that Amazon is a distributor of consumer products and directly responsible for what is sold on its platform
Topic | Amazon
