This photo taken on May 26, 2021 shows the Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, in Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
developing | China antitrust: Beijing orders Tencent Music to relinquish exclusive licensing deals
- The music arm of the Shenzhen-based company must relinquish its exclusive music rights within the next 30 days
- Tencent will be able to retain its exclusive deals with independent artists
