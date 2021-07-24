Walk-in visitors without prior appointment or online order queue up outside Apple Store at IFC in Central to experience Apple's new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro which are available in-store today. 23OCT20 SCMP / Winson Wong
China floods: Foxconn, Apple’s largest supplier, rushes to hire workers with record-high cash bonuses
- Foxconn is offering a signing bonus worth up to US$1,532 to people willing to work on the production line as Zhengzhou copes with aftermath of flooding
- Apple’s next generation of iPhones are expected to launch in September
Topic | Foxconn
Walk-in visitors without prior appointment or online order queue up outside Apple Store at IFC in Central to experience Apple's new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro which are available in-store today. 23OCT20 SCMP / Winson Wong