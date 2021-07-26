Drivers of food delivery service Meituan are seen in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters Drivers of food delivery service Meituan are seen in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Meituan
China moves to protect food delivery drivers from digital exploitation, knocking stocks such as services giant Meituan

  • The policy guidelines come as China ramps up a campaign to rein in Big Tech, forcing the sector to put greater emphasis on consumer and worker rights
  • The guidelines are designed to protect basic labour rights for riders, including a base income, work safety, food safety, a decent working environment

Josh Ye
Updated: 8:04pm, 26 Jul, 2021

