In this photo illustration a woman looks through a webpage of the online retail giant Amazon displaying Chinese-made doormats with the Sri Lankan flag design for sale in Colombo on March 12. Amazon has been cracking down on Chinese merchants this year, banning those that violate its rules like paying for positive reviews. Photo: AFP
exclusive | ‘Made in China, sold on Amazon’ merchants scramble to minimise losses after US platform closes over 50,000 Chinese shops
- Several Chinese merchants failed to agree to a legal strategy to challenge Amazon’s ban of their shops for alleged fake reviews
- Amazon, whose terms do not allow for class-action lawsuits, is holding onto millions of dollars in assets belonging to the e-commerce sellers, lawyers say
Topic | Amazon
In this photo illustration a woman looks through a webpage of the online retail giant Amazon displaying Chinese-made doormats with the Sri Lankan flag design for sale in Colombo on March 12. Amazon has been cracking down on Chinese merchants this year, banning those that violate its rules like paying for positive reviews. Photo: AFP