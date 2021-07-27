People walk past a booth of Alibaba Group at an exhibition during the China Internet Conference in Beijing, China on July 13, 2021. Photo: SCMP
Speculation over whether Alibaba will re-enter music streaming gains traction after Tencent loses exclusive rights
- A subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding has applied for a slew of trademarks for its now-defunct music streaming service
- Xiami Music, which ceased operations in February, was once Alibaba’s main competitor for Chinese listeners
