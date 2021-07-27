The WeChat app is displayed in the App Store on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken on Aug. 7, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent super app WeChat suspends new user registrations until early August for ‘security upgrade’
- WeChat’s suspension comes as Beijing tightens its grip on the internet industry, including how tech companies collect data
- Tencent has become the latest target for China’s overall regulatory tightening of the tech industry
Topic | WeChat
The WeChat app is displayed in the App Store on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken on Aug. 7, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg