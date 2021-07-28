A purple version of the iPhone 12/12 Mini is seen on sale at an Apple store in Shanghai, China, April 30, 2021. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Apple says semiconductor shortage will affect iPhone production in fourth quarter
- Driven by better-than-expected iPhone sales, total revenue in the quarter hit US$81.43 billion, with China sales up 58 per cent to US$14.76 billion
- Upgrading for 5G appeared to be driving a better buying cycle for iPhones than many analysts expected
Topic | Apple
A purple version of the iPhone 12/12 Mini is seen on sale at an Apple store in Shanghai, China, April 30, 2021. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images