The logo for Alibaba Group Holding at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP The logo for Alibaba Group Holding at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
The logo for Alibaba Group Holding at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba CEO tells shareholders that record antitrust fine made it ‘more thoughtful’ about its responsibilities

  • Daniel Zhang Yong, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group Holding, told shareholders that internet platform businesses share similarities with society at large
  • Zhang’s remarks come as the country’s technology firms are under scrutiny by both Beijing and society at large for putting profits before social responsibility

Topic |   Alibaba
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 5:00pm, 28 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The logo for Alibaba Group Holding at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP The logo for Alibaba Group Holding at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
The logo for Alibaba Group Holding at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE