The WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this photo illustration taken July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters The WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this photo illustration taken July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
The WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this photo illustration taken July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
WeChat
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s Big Tech crackdown: WeChat’s suspension of sign-ups adds to uncertainty

  • Since its launch in January 2011, WeChat has undergone about 100 updates, but it is rare for it to be unavailable for new users for days at a time
  • One of the country’s top government bodies responsible for regulating the tech industry said it has launched a six-month campaign to address ‘tough problems’

Topic |   WeChat
Iris DengJosh Ye
Iris Deng  and Josh Ye

Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this photo illustration taken July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters The WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this photo illustration taken July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
The WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this photo illustration taken July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE