The WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this photo illustration taken July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
China’s Big Tech crackdown: WeChat’s suspension of sign-ups adds to uncertainty
- Since its launch in January 2011, WeChat has undergone about 100 updates, but it is rare for it to be unavailable for new users for days at a time
- One of the country’s top government bodies responsible for regulating the tech industry said it has launched a six-month campaign to address ‘tough problems’
Topic | WeChat
